Talor Gooch shoots 5-under 65 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch's well-played bunker shot and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his round in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Gooch hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
At the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Gooch got to the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for eagle, bringing Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.
