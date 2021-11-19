-
Sung Kang shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Kang's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kang hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.
