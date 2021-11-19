-
7-over 77 by Stewart Cink in second round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Stewart Cink drops 16-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Stewart Cink makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Stewart Cink hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 136th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Cink's tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 6 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Cink hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 6 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 6 over for the round.
Cink had a 379-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cink to 7 over for the round.
