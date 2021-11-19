-
Seth Reeves shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Seth Reeves hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 136th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Reeves had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.
Reeves got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 3 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 4 over for the round.
After a 347 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Reeves chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 4 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 5 over for the round.
