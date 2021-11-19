  • Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Scott Stallings' approach to 5 feet and birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.