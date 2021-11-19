-
Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings' approach to 5 feet and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 6th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Stallings got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.
After a 260 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stallings hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
