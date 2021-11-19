-
Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 39th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Piercy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Piercy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Piercy at even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Piercy's 133 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Piercy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
