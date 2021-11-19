-
Sahith Theegala putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sahith Theegala hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Sahith Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sahith Theegala to 1 over for the round.
Theegala got a double bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Theegala to 3 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.
Theegala missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.
