Russell Henley shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Henley makes short birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Russell Henley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 266 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Henley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 over for the round.
Henley hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 42-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Henley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
