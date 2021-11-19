-
-
Robert Streb shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Robert Streb dials in approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Robert Streb hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Streb had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to even for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.
-
-