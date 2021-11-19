-
-
Richy Werenski shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Richy Werenski hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 296 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Werenski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.
-
-