Peter Uihlein shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Peter Uihlein hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Uihlein got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Uihlein's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to even-par for the round.
Uihlein tee shot went 181 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Uihlein chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
