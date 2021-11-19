-
Paul Barjon shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Barjon's tee shot went 165 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Barjon had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Barjon's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Barjon's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to even-par for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Barjon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Barjon to 3 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Barjon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Barjon at 2 over for the round.
