Patton Kizzire shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's 19-foot bridie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Patton Kizzire makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kizzire's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
