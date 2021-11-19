-
Nick Watney finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Nick Watney hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 95th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Watney's tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Watney chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Watney's 73 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to even for the round.
