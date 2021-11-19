-
-
Max McGreevy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Max McGreevy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
McGreevy tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, McGreevy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, McGreevy's 177 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, McGreevy's tee shot went 193 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, McGreevy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
-
-