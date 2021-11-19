-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes' close bunker shot and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under with Taylor Moore; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; and John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
