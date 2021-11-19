-
Luke List shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 1 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, List's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
