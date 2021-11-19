-
Luke Donald shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Luke Donald hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Donald's 130 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
Donald tee shot went 179 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Donald had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
Donald got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Donald chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Donald hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Donald to 3 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Donald got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Donald to 4 over for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Donald got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Donald to 5 over for the round.
