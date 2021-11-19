-
Ludvig Aberg shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ludvig Aberg hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Aberg finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Aberg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aberg to 1 over for the round.
Aberg tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Aberg to 2 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Aberg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Aberg to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Aberg had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aberg to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Aberg hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aberg to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Aberg's 89 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aberg to 2 under for the round.
