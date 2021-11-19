-
Lucas Glover shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 90th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Glover's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Glover chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Glover chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Glover's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Glover chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
