Lee Hodges putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lee Hodges rolls in 15-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Lee Hodges makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 8th hole.
Lee Hodges hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hodges finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 307 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Lee Hodges chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee Hodges to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Hodges hit his 86 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hodges had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hodges hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.
