-
-
Kyle Wilshire shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
Kyle Wilshire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wilshire finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wilshire had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilshire to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Wilshire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilshire to even for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Wilshire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wilshire to 1 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wilshire chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilshire to 2 under for the round.
Wilshire got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wilshire to even-par for the round.
-
-