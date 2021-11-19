-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 54th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Zach Johnson and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and John Huh are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Stanley's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stanley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
