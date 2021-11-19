-
-
8-over 78 by Kurt Kitayama in second round of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 136th at 3 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Kitayama's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Kitayama's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kitayama hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th. This moved Kitayama to 8 over for the round.
-
-