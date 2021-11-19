  • Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kramer Hickok makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Kramer Hickok drains 13-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kramer Hickok makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.