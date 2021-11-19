-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok drains 13-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kramer Hickok makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Hickok got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Hickok's 145 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Hickok had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hickok's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his approach went 50 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hickok chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hickok hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hickok to 1 over for the round.
-
-