Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Tway had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
