Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Kisner's first birdie of the week at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Kisner suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Kisner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kisner's tee shot went 186 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
