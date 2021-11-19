-
-
Keith Mitchell posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Mitchell finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Keith Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.
-
-