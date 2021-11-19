-
-
Justin Rose posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Rose drains 39-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
Justin Rose hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Rose finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Justin Rose had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 2 under for the round.
-
-