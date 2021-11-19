  • Justin Rose posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the second round of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose drains 39-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Justin Rose makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.