Justin Lower shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic

Justin Lower hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Lower had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lower had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Lower suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lower at even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lower to even for the round.

Lower tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lower to 1 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Lower chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lower missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Lower to 2 over for the round.