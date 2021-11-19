-
Joshua Creel shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joshua Creel hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 285 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Creel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Creel to even for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Creel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Creel at 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Creel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
Creel got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Creel had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to even for the round.
