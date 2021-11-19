-
Jonas Blixt shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Jonas Blixt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round in 154th at 8 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Zach Johnson and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and John Huh are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Blixt's tee shot went 180 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Blixt tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.
