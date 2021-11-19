-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 30th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Vegas tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Vegas's 106 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Vegas's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
