Jason Day shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day's up-and down birdie from sand at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Jason Day hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Day chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
