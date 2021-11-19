-
Hudson Swafford shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford sank his approach from 126 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Swafford's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Swafford's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.
