Harris English shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Harris English makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Harris English hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his round tied for 73rd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, English missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left English to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, English had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to even-par for the round.
