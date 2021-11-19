Dylan Wu shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Dylan Wu hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Wu got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wu chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wu's 162 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 417-yard par-4 first, Wu went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.