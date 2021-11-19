-
Doc Redman shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 85th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes, John Huh, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a 244 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Redman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 4 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 5 over for the round.
