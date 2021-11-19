6-over 76 by Dawie van der Walt in second round of the RSM Classic

-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Dawie van der Walt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 2 over for the round.
Van der Walt got a bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 4 over for the round.
On his third stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, van der Walt went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the green. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved van der Walt to 5 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van der Walt to 5 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, van der Walt hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put van der Walt at 6 over for the round.
