Davis Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Thompson got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Thompson hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 5 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Thompson's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
