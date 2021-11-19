-
-
Davis Love III shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
-
Highlights
Davis Love III sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Davis Love III makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
Davis Love III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Love III finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Love III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Love III's tee shot went 186 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Love III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to even for the round.
-
-