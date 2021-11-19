-
David Hearn shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Hearn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even for the round.
At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Hearn's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 16th hole, Hearn chipped in his fifth from 5 yards, scoring a par. This kept Hearn at 4 over for the round.
