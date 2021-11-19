-
Danny Lee shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Danny Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 90th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Lee's tee shot went 205 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Lee chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
