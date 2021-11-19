-
D.J. Trahan shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 72nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Trahan's 123 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Trahan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trahan to 4 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Trahan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Trahan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
