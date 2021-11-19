Curtis Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Curtis Thompson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson tee shot went 176 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Thompson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth Thompson hit his tee shot 366 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Thompson's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.