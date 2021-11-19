-
6-over 76 by Chris Stroud in second round of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Stroud got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 3 over for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Stroud got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Stroud to 5 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Stroud's tee shot went 175 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stroud's 160 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 5 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stroud's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
