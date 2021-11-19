-
Chez Reavie shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Reavie hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.
Reavie tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 4 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Reavie hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Reavie hit his 105 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
