-
-
Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
Charles Howell III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 52nd at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 over for the round.
Howell III tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 2 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 3 over for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
Howell III got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
-
-