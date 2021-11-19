-
-
Chad Ramey rebounds from poor front in second round of the RSM Classic
-
November 19, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 19, 2021
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 108th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Chad Ramey got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Ramey's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ramey's 130 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Ramey's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
-
-