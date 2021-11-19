Carl Yuan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RSM Classic

In his second round at the RSM Classic, Carl Yuan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Moore are tied for 4th at 11 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Yuan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Yuan's tee shot went 207 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Yuan to 3 over for the round.

Yuan tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 4 over for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Yuan got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 9 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yuan to 4 over for the round.

Yuan tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Yuan to 5 over for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Yuan's tee shot went 302 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Yuan to 6 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Yuan hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 5 over for the round.